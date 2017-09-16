Driver Arrested After High-speed Chase in Waseca, Blue Earth Counties

A 21 year old man is in the Waseca County jail after leading authorities on a high speed Chase through two counties.

According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Around 11:00 PM Friday night, a Janseville Police Officer spotted a car traveling west on Waseca County Road 2 at approximately 112 MPH. The Janesville Police Officer and a Waseca County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed and entered Blue Earth County on County Road 15 The pursuit continued towards the city of St. Clair. The vehicle did slow but continued through St. Clair on Main Street and then turned north on State Highway 83 where speeds again reached over 100 MPH. The pursuit then turned west on County Road 90 with speeds again over 100 MPH.

The suspect vehicle attempted to turn north onto Blue Earth County Road 8 (Monks Avenue) from County Road 90. At this time the Waseca County Sheriff's Deputy performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) on the vehicle causing the suspect vehicle to enter the west ditch.

The driver, a 21 year old male, was taken into custody with out incident. Deputies and Officers located a year and a half year old child in the rear seat safely buckled into a car seat. The child was removed from the vehicle by Law Enforcement and checked over by Gold Cross Paramedics. The child was cleared by the paramedics with no apparent injuries.

The Waseca County Sheriff's patrol car and the suspect vehicle had minor damage. The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the motor vehicle crash investigation.

The driver was transported to the Waseca County Jail where he will be held on charges.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Janesville Police Department, Mankato Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol and the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

