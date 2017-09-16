Morton Couple Plans Lord Of The Rings-Themed Wedding

According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Around 11:00 PM Friday night, a Janseville Police Officer spotted a car traveling west on Waseca County Road 2 at approximately 112 MPH.
Police say no one was hurt, but one person who tried to chase after the runaway truck suffered some scrapes.
Authorities arrested 31–year–old Kendrick Scott, 36–year–old Katease Scott and 29–year–old Janesha Adams for possession or sale of a stolen or counterfeit check. Police say the counterfeit checks came from a fast food business with which the suspects had no affiliation.
A husband and wife from Mankato are charged after officers allegedly found illegal drugs worth thousands of dollars in their local shop.
St. Clair hosted Minnesota Valley Lutheran as head coach Jim Buboltz was eyeing his 100th victory.
