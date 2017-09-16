Julee's Jewelry To Raise Money For Local Police Departments

The event portrays appreciation for all emergency responders as well as raise awareness of essential funds needed.

Proceeds from sales in the store will go toward the Mankato police department, who will use the money for its Community Emergency Response Team.

Saint Peter police will also benefit, using the funds to help officers in Texas, whose homes and lives were affected by Hurricane Harvey. You can also donate at assisttheofficer.com.



Owner Julee Johnson said "The reason I thought of doing this was to do community awareness of the departments in town, needing funding. And also to maybe try to help have some positive relations out in the media for our police."



Citizen Kevin Burns said "To have a business like this really recognize these people. I think it's incumbent on me as a citizen, to come down and join that effort and give thanks to the folks who really protect us 24/7."



Julee's Jewelry will continue to set aside money from its transactions until October 16th.



Locations of stores:

520 South Front St. Suite 400, Mankato, MN 56001

120 S Minnesota Ave, Saint Peter, Minnesota

- KEYC 12