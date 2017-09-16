Camp Sweet Life Hosts 5th Annual Glow In The Park

Volunteers were helping set up earlier in the day, to prepare for the festivities.

This family oriented occasion will have a silent auction as well as a pulled pork dinner.

Kids will have plenty to do between games and activities, including a make–shift obstacle course.

The purpose of this event is to showcase the organization, which offers camps for children with diabetes, and to fundraise so they can continue to serve boys and girls in the future.



Executive director Rene Maes said "The purpose is to raise money and awareness for Camp Sweet Life Adventures Inc. This last year, we has 72 kids that participated in our camp."



Glow in the park did begin at 5:30, but activities will run throughout the night, with a few races starting at 7:30.

To learn more, you can visit campsweetlife.org.

- KEYC 12