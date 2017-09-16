Community Leaders: Guard's False Report Put Blacks At Risk

Community leaders say a St. Catherine University security guard put African–American men at risk when he allegedly falsely reported that he was shot by a black male.

Brent Patrick Ahlers of St. Louis Park has been fired and is charged with falsely reporting a crime.

The incident happened Tuesday when Ahlers was shot in the shoulder and allegedly made up the story of a black male intruder.

Authorities say Ahlers later admitted he accidentally shot himself and fabricated the story.

Community activists say some people were stopped during an intense manhunt, including by officers with guns drawn.

They say someone could've been hurt or killed.

University President Becky Roloff says the university strongly condemns racial discrimination and profiling.

Ahlers doesn't have a listed number and could not be reached for comment.

