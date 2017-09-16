Madelia Woman Injured In Two Car Collision

A Madelia woman was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a collision between two vehicles Friday night.

Janet Todd, 58, driving a Plymouth Voyager was turning left onto Highway 60 West near Lake Crystal.

That's when she collided with a Toyota Camry driven Lomi Elemo, 27.

It happened just before 7:30PM.

Todd was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato with life threatening injuries.

The extent of her injuries have not yet been released.

Lake Crystal Police Department, Fire and Ambulance, Madelia Ambulance, St. James Ambulance and Blue Earth Sheriff's office assisted at the scene.

