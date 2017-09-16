Redwood County Sheriff's Office Investigating Hit And Run Crash

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run incident.

A 2011 Ford Fusion owned by Tyler Martuis of Belview was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked on the street.

It happened sometime between 9:30 Thursday night and 2:30 Friday morning on the 300 block of 2nd St South in Belview.

The suspect vehicle should have extensive damage. A

Anyone with information on this hit and run is asked to contact the RCSO at 507–637–4036.

--KEYC News 12