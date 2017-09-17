Bethany Lutheran College Kicks Off Annual Hawk Watch

As the temperatures drop here in Minnesota birds are preparing for migration.



On Saturday the Bethany Hawkwatch program at Bethany Lutheran College kicked off a week of raptor migration counting.

The event relates to the International Hawk Migration Week, a week when peak numbers of raptors are counted across North America.

This week the public is invited to a "Migration Through Mankato" discussion as well as a bird walk led by Chad Heins, an assistant professor of biology at Bethany Lutheran College.



"We'll start to see peak numbers. We might see flocks of 50, 60, 100. Probably our best day we had over 2000 in one day. Most of those passed over two hours of time," Heins says.



The Bethany Hawkwatch program has been counting raptors for 13 years.



If you'd like to learn more about ways to get involved in this year's Hawkwatch program visit the Bethany Hawkwatch site.