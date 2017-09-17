Auto Restorer's Club Hosts 41st Annual Car Show, Swap Meet

The 41st annual Auto Restorers Car Show was held Sunday at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.

From Chevy Coupes to Morris Mini Pick–Ups the event showcased vehicles dating back to the 1930's.



"We are having our 41st annual car show and it also has a swap meet attached to it as well. We have the cars coming in now getting into their different classes," Tessi Truebenbach, member of the Auto Restorer's Club says.

Car enthusiasts from all across Minnesota, Iowa and even Wisconsin come together each year to participate in the auto event.

"Seeing all the vehicles. It's really fun seeing a car you've never seen before. And then also being able to give away awards at the end and seeing the excitement on people's faces," Truebenbach says.

But the car show isn't just an opportunity for Midwest car collectors to pick up an award.



"When they come by and see all the work you put in it and appreciate it and tell you it's a nice car, that feels better than winning a trophy," Doug Perkins, a veteran participant to the event says.

"I've been coming to this show for almost as long as it's been going on."

This year Perkins displayed a refurbished 1955 Chevy Handyman Wagon.

"I've always been a fan of gassers, and when I saw this car I had to have it," he says.

One of the things he's learned after dozens of events like these is to simply let the good times roll.

"A lot of people here are my friends," Perkins says, "So it's like coming over to see your friends, too."



The car show was held from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds from this year's event will be donated to ten local charities.