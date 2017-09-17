79-Year-Old Man Dies In Bulldozer Rollover

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a 79-year-old man was killed in a bulldozer rollover.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was called to the accident Saturday afternoon in Saginaw.

Authorities say Donald Raether was trapped underneath the bulldozer. He died at the scene.

Raether was last seen Saturday morning when he went to do some plowing on his property. His family went to look for him when he did not show up for lunch and found her underneath his bulldozer.

The machine apparently rolled over down a hill. The sheriff's office is investigating.

--KEYC News 12