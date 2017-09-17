Immanuel Lutheran Church Celebrates 150 Years

Hundreds gathered inside the gymnasium of the school to commemorate the building's history.

A slideshow presentation showcased the growth, while a choir sang hymns to praise the lord for the congregations' longevity.

Members of the church believe god is the reason they've been able to have a platform to glorify him for so many years, including one whose been involved for almost half its existence.



Pastor Joe Naumann said "It means the same thing that it meant 150 years ago, which is "God with us." That's the name of our school/church, Immanuel, which means "god with us" in the Hebrew and that is what it's all about. It's that god has been with us for 150 years, he continues to bless us and be with us. Through the word of god that he has given us, through the law and the gospel which convicts us of our sins and also points us to our savior, Jesus Christ. And that's really what it means to everybody here."



Phyllis Spear, a member since 1953, said "The church has grown under me and I've been very busy through the years, taking part in everything that I could do."



Service dates/times:

Saturday nights at 6 p.m. with a bible class at 7 p.m.

Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. with a bible class at 9 a.m.

- KEYC 12