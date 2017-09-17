Immanuel Lutheran Church Celebrates 150 Years

A Madelia woman was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a collision between two vehicles Friday night.
According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Around 11:00 PM Friday night, a Janseville Police Officer spotted a car traveling west on Waseca County Road 2 at approximately 112 MPH.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run incident.
A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a Duluth Lake. Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township.
Police say no one was hurt, but one person who tried to chase after the runaway truck suffered some scrapes.
A husband and wife from Mankato are charged after officers allegedly found illegal drugs worth thousands of dollars in their local shop.
Saturday, Julee's Jewelry hosted "Diamonds and Donuts," to kick off their month–long fundraiser.
The ceremony wasn't a two-person job. The newly Mr. and Mrs. Crooks say their big day wouldn't have been made successful if it wasn't for the help of their friends and family.
