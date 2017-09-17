Riders From Around Midwest Competed In Weekend Flat Track Races

Hundreds flocked to New Ulm this weekend, as both kids and adults sought the need for speed.



Engines screamed throughout the track as motorcycles and ATVs highlighted this two–day event.

The flying Dutchmen motorcycle club has been hosting flat track races at this third–mile track since the mid–90s.

This weekend, 161 riders traveled from all over the region to showcase their speed and participate in this high–octane environment.



Member of the flying dutchmen motorcyle club Adam Schmidt said "It brings a lot of people here from out of town and out–of–state. We have riders from North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin. It brings a lot of people from a long ways a way for the TT and the oval track."



Minneapolis area racer Andrew Hook said "You know, kids are coming up through the ranks and helping them get better. It's truly a family and a competitive environment."



Multiple generations were on display, as riders as young as four battled it out along with experienced racers as old as 68.

Boys weren't the only ones kicking up dirt, a number of girls competed as well, including one who enjoys the challenge and more importantly the wisdom gained from repetition.



13-year-old Casey Canton, from Vergas, MN, said "Yeah, it's kind of intimidating and then when they're older guys too, it's like...well, its good experience though. They'll go fast so."



Fans showed their support in force, cheering on their competitors from the grandstands and alongside the fence.



Bob Zwaschka, a resident from Comfrey, MN said "I usually come down and watch the track, because it's enjoyable watching them and the kids and stuff like that. Two or three years, I’ve been coming down here. So, enjoy enjoy the racing."



These riders are a part of the AMA sanctioned District 23 racing series.

Meaning, not only are they fighting for trophies, but points are also up for grabs to determine a champion at the end of the season.



To learn more about these flat track races and the club, you can visit flyingdutchmenmotorcycleclub.com.

