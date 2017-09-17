Players Buzz Hoffner's Head After Win Over Duluth

The MSU football team won big 38–23 over the 20th rated Duluth Bulldogs Saturday.

The squad improved to 3–0 on the season, and it also means head coach Todd Hoffner won't be rocking the visor look on the sideline, at least until his hair grows back.



"Had a little challenge for them, if they were fortunate enough to win. We expect to win, but you have to understand that Duluth is 55–5 at home over the last ten years at home competition, so it was big for us to go up there, go 1–0 and accomplish what we'd been working so hard on this offseason," said Hoffner.

The Mavericks were up to the challenge Saturday night, so now it's time for Hoffner to hold up his end of the deal.



"Who's gonna do the live video? Come on up, and get your pictures," said Hoffner.

By letting players take turns behind the razor.

"Great to have these players, I love these guys, they've been doing such a great job with leadership and just being all about the game, being all about each other and doing things the right way. I'm really proud at where we are right now," said Hoffner.

"Anybody got any glue?"

Of course, Hoffner was a great sport.

"Can we do engravings and put 1–0 on the side?"

It may be too late for that.

"When did my hair get gray?"

But the team's still eyeing going 1–0, each week, until the end of the season.

"I doubt it, you won't be seeing this visor for quite some time."

MSU takes the field again on Saturday at home, for a 4 p.m. match-up with Northern State on family weekend.

--KEYC News 12