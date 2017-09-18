Two People Injured In Rear-End Accident

Two people are injured in a rear-end crash in Nicollet County yesterday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 14 in Courtland Township.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 15-year-old Jade Ohotto, of Lamberton, was trying to make a left turn when she was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by 75-year-old Janet Forbrook, of Nicollet.

Ohotto and her 39-year-old passenger were taken to the New Ulm hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forbrook and her passenger were not injured in the crash.