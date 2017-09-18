Emmetsburg Man Charged After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

A 20-year-old Emmetsburg, Iowa man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through Palo Alto County.

Authorities tried to pull Blake Michael Gibson over on Highway 18 just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police say Gibson refused to stop, and his vehicle crossed the highway, entered the ditch and struck the railroad tracks, becoming stuck.

He then exited the vehicle and fled to a nearby bean field.

On two occasions throughout the night, police received reports of a man trying to steal a four-wheeler from a nearby home. Following the second report, responding officers found the suspect walking on 400th Street. He was arrested and taken into custody just after 4 a.m.

Further investigation found Gibson was driving a stolen vehicle from Wickman Auto Sales in Emmetsburg.

He faces 9 charges, including two counts of 3rd degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary, and eluding.