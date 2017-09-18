Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Mankato In January

One of the longest-running groups in country music is bringing its tour to Mankato.

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the Verizon Center Grand Hall on Friday, January 12 at 7 p.m.

The Shine the Light Tour is expected to bring four decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to the stage.

Tickets range from $45 to $85. You can get yours beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Verizon Center box office or at any Ticketmaster location.