Iowa Rape Cases Delayed By Lab Testing Backlog

Sexual assault cases move ahead slowly in Iowa because of a testing backlog at the state crime lab.

The Des Moines Register reports that 405 sexual assault cases were waiting for DNA testing at the state crime lab at the end of August. That's up from the end of 2014 when 265 cases awaited processing.

The delays mean that victims of sexual assault in Iowa may have to wait months for testing before an arrest can be made.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper says the delay is the worst part for victims waiting for their cases to be resolved.

At the same time, the lean state budget makes it difficult to fill openings at the lab or add new positions.