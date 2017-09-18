Pedestrian Struck By Semi In North Mankato

A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.

It happened just after 6 this morning.

The State Patrol says the semi driven by 48-year-old Brad Twait, of Northrop, was northbound on Highway 169 in the right lane. Authorities say the semi failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Nicole Lynn Samuelson, of Mankato, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twait was not injured.