Pedestrian Struck By Semi In North Mankato

Two people are injured in a rear-end crash in Nicollet County yesterday.
A Minnesota woman says she is lucky to be alive after a freak accident left her nearly paralyzed.
The MSU football team improved to 3–0 on the season Saturday, and it also means head coach Todd Hoffner won't be rocking the visor look on the sideline, at least until his hair grows back.
Minneapolis police are searching for the man who was driving a car that crashed, killing his passenger.
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a 79-year-old man was killed in a bulldozer rollover.
The ceremony wasn't a two-person job. The newly Mr. and Mrs. Crooks say their big day wouldn't have been made successful if it wasn't for the help of their friends and family.
According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Around 11:00 PM Friday night, a Janseville Police Officer spotted a car traveling west on Waseca County Road 2 at approximately 112 MPH.
Hundreds flocked to New Ulm this weekend, as both kids and adults sought the need for speed.
