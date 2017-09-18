Jury Selection Begins For Owatonna Man Accused Of Murder

Jury selection begins today for an Owatonna man facing first degree murder charges.

Open arguments in the jury trial for Cyrus Trevino are expected to begin next Monday.

Trevino and Gerald Blevins are accused of killing 22 year old Richard Jurgensen in rural Steele County in July of last year.

Both Trevino and Blevins face two counts each of 1st and 2nd degree degree murder, along with unlawful possession of a firearm.

A jury trial for Belvins has been scheduled for January 22.