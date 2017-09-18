Highway 4 In St. James Reopens To Traffic

Highway 4 in St. James has officially reopened to traffic.

Construction on the highway from south of 10th avenue South to 11th Avenue North in St. James began back in April.

Work included the construction of 2 mini roundabouts, which residents got to try out on golf carts a few weeks back.

Underground utility work and road base construction is also complete for the year, with the focus now turning to curb replacement and sidewalk construction.

The city says the railroad crossing will remain closed while crews continue work north of the tracks.

Weekly public house style meetings on the project will continue to take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the St. James Community Room.