Iowa Premium Reduction Revives Workers' Compensation Debate

The Iowa governor's office and the organization that sets workers' compensation rates are disputing over whether a new law influenced a recent rate reduction in premiums for employers.

The National Council on Compensation Insurance announced an 8.7 average premium reduction for Iowa employers that will begin January 2018.

The Des Moines Register reports Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a news release Aug. 28 that says the decrease is a ``direct result'' of reforms that took effect in July. The legislation cuts benefits for injured workers, makes it more difficult for injured workers to claim lump sum payments and limits attorney legal fees.

The compensation insurance council says the reduction was based on data from premium years 2014-15 and a decrease in claims.