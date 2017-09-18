KEYC - 3 Arrested In St. Paul School Fight

3 Arrested In St. Paul School Fight

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A lockdown at St. Paul Central High School has ended with the arrest of three teens.
     Police were called to the school about 10:15 a.m. Monday on a report of a fight and a possible gun. Authorities say they recovered a soft pellet gun and two knives.
     No one was hurt in the fight that officials say started in a bathroom at the school. 