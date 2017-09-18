MIDDAY EXPERT: Back To School Organization

A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.
A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.
Two people are injured in a rear-end crash in Nicollet County yesterday.
Two people are injured in a rear-end crash in Nicollet County yesterday.
The MSU football team improved to 3–0 on the season Saturday, and it also means head coach Todd Hoffner won't be rocking the visor look on the sideline, at least until his hair grows back.
The MSU football team improved to 3–0 on the season Saturday, and it also means head coach Todd Hoffner won't be rocking the visor look on the sideline, at least until his hair grows back.
A Minnesota woman says she is lucky to be alive after a freak accident left her nearly paralyzed.
A Minnesota woman says she is lucky to be alive after a freak accident left her nearly paralyzed.
Minneapolis police are searching for the man who was driving a car that crashed, killing his passenger.
Minneapolis police are searching for the man who was driving a car that crashed, killing his passenger.
Hundreds flocked to New Ulm this weekend, as both kids and adults sought the need for speed.
Hundreds flocked to New Ulm this weekend, as both kids and adults sought the need for speed.
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a 79-year-old man was killed in a bulldozer rollover.
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a 79-year-old man was killed in a bulldozer rollover.
The ceremony wasn't a two-person job. The newly Mr. and Mrs. Crooks say their big day wouldn't have been made successful if it wasn't for the help of their friends and family.
The ceremony wasn't a two-person job. The newly Mr. and Mrs. Crooks say their big day wouldn't have been made successful if it wasn't for the help of their friends and family.