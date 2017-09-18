MIDDAY EXPERT: Back To School Organization

Jessica Blais, owner and founder of Mankato Moms Blog joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips for families on back to school organization. Blais talked about how overwhelming it can be for both parents and kids following the first week of school, with papers and homework that needs to be completed. She recommends that parents pencil in due dates on their own calendars and encourage their kids to do the same. She also had a quick and easy project for parents to be able to save projects that kids bring home. You can read the blogs on Mankato Moms Blog by clicking here.