Guilty Plea in BENCHS Theft Case

By Dion Cheney, News Anchor
Mankato -

A former BENCHS director charged with theft makes a plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint, Molly Harvey collected more than $5,000 in adoption fees over 36 separate incidents in 2016.

Court records show Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of theft while another count was dismissed.

Sentencing is set for December 19th.

