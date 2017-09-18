112 MPH Police Chase With Baby In Back Leads To Child Endangerment Charges

A man arrested for fleeing police at speeds up to 112 miles per hour has been charged in Waseca County Court with child endangerment.



21-year-old Sheldan Christian Luna of St. Clair also faces a charge of fleeing police for his alleged actions last Friday night.

Around 11 o'clock that night, a Janseville Police Officer spotted a car traveling west on Waseca County Road 2 at high speed.

According to the police report, Luna led police on a chase through St. Clair, before officers put him into the ditch on County Road 90, near Blue Earth County Road 8.



The driver was taken into custody without incident, and law enforcement found an 18-month-old child in the rear seat safely buckled into a car seat.

The child was cleared by the paramedics with no apparent injuries.

Luna appeared in court today, and a settlement conference has been set for September 28th.

