Kiwanis Holiday Lights Display Preparations Underway

Mark your calendars, it's almost time for the 6th annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights display.

The one–million plus lights has become a family tradition for many as hundreds of thousands have flocked to Sibley Park during the holiday season.

The group organizing the display is only one month away from the first weekend of setup, and nine weeks away from the event.

And once again this year there will be added displays and new things to look for.

Kyle Mrozek says, "We kind of built a plan out to strategically plan out new displays and to grow the event."

Opening night for the 2017 season is November 24th.

