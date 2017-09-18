Highway 4 in St. James Reopened

Highway 4 in St. James has officially reopened to traffic.

Construction on the highway from south of 10th avenue South to 11th Avenue North in St. James began back in April.

Work included the construction of 2 mini roundabouts.

Underground utility work and road base construction is also done for the year, with the focus now turning to curb replacement and sidewalk construction.

The city says the railroad crossing will remain closed while crews continue work north of the tracks.

Mayor Gary Sturm says "Very excited and looking forward to this at least main street being opened up cause it's been a long frustrating time for the people in the community they have been very patient, very understanding, but, after 4 to 5 months they kind of say look enough is enough we need to get forward. So we are really glad to get at least 1st avenue open."

Weekly public house style meetings on the project will continue to take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the St. James Community Room.

-KEYC News 12