Open Door Health Clinic Provides Free Legal Checkups To Patients

Open Door Health Center is providing free legal checkups to patients to help identify problems and possible situations.

Since legal problems can complicate health issues and be very expensive, Open Door Health Center and Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services have partnered to allow low income ODHC patients free legal help.

It's made possible by a grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation of Minnesota.

Attorney Ben Chapman says, "We know a lot of people in the community need legal assistance and might not be able to afford a private attorney necessarily so coming in and getting legal help from us is one way to meet that need. Just like people get a medical checkup every year, getting a legal checkup every year in a similar matter can be of use."

Open Door Health Center will hold two more events at their location in October.

Dates will be posted on their Facebook page as soon as they are set.

For more information visit https://www.odhc.org/en/services/legal.

--KEYC News 12