Fairmont Opera House Seeks $10 Million For Renovation

The Fairmont Opera House has been in operation for over 116 years.



Now staff say it's time to upgrade the historic facility.

A $10 million fundraising campaign was set after staff learned about a number of unexpected funding sources. A total of $2 million has already been sourced from a number of foundations and funding.

The renovation will include roof repairs, improved handicap accessibility and a loading dock to help improve the quality and safety for the staff and guest experience.



"Our goal is $9 million for physical structure and $1 million to be put into our endowment so that we can financially be a viable organization for years to come," executive director, Blake Potthoff says.



Potthoff says with the community support they've received over the years he's confident they'll reach their goal.

Renovation is expected to begin before winter.