Fairmont High School Receives Grant For Virtual Welding Simulator

A new virtual welding simulator will give Fairmont High School students the opportunity to weld outside of the workshop.

"It's a virtual so kids don't burn their eyes. They don't need a welding helmet. They don't need welding gloves," Robert Bonin, Fairmont High School Career and Technical Education Teacher says.

A $10,000 grant from Monsanto has helped provide the high school with two virtual welding simulators.

"They have what looks like a video game. It's a simulation of welding," he says.

The software allows students to apply their skills both in and out of the workshop.



"It'll tell you if you're going too fast or too slow and it'll tell you if you need to correct yourself," Matthew Anderson, a junior at Fairmont High School says.

And allows students to feel better prepared before entering the workshop.

"There's 47 minutes in an hour and 18 students I need to get around with. Each kid is not going to get two minutes of my time. So this trainer provides instant feedback," Bonin says.

A major improvement from having students wait for one–on–one feedback.

"The whole class can watch how you do and what you're doing in front of the class on that machine," Anderson says.

The simulator will also help students adapt to advanced technology and gain 21st century skills employers are looking for.

Bonin says he hopes the virtual simulator will encourage more students, including seventh and eighth graders to enroll in welding courses as well.