Warm Conditions Help Major Minnesota Crops Mature

Warm conditions this past week helped Minnesota's corn and soybean crops to mature and fueled a rapid harvest pace for dry beans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says in its weekly crops progress and condition report for Minnesota that the state's corn is still maturing about 10 days behind the average pace, but 81 percent of the crop is in good to excellent condition.

Some soybean harvesting is already taking place in northern Minnesota. The crop condition is rated 72 percent good to excellent.

Nearly a third of the state's dry edible bean crop was harvested last week, thanks to 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, bringing the total harvest to 44 percent.

Eight percent of the sugar beet crop has been lifted, with condition rated 89 percent good to excellent.

-KEYC News 12