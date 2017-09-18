North Mankato Greenlights TIF For Birchwood Cottages and Blue Star Systems

The North Mankato City Council establishes tax increment financing for Birchwood Cottages, solidifying a long simmering project at 1610 Lor Ray Drive.



The story stretches all the way back to 2013, and had been a major source of contention in town in one way or another.

But after receiving initial approval, it came down to financing.

First, a $300,000 low interest loan from the Port Authority.

And now roughly half a million in TIF funding.



Birchwood Cottages is expected to add 70-100 jobs once built.

The council also established tax increment financing for Blue Star Systems, to build a small factory north of town on the Timm Property.

They also accepted a bid for the Spring Lake Park warming house, at slightly less than $500,000.

-- Ryan Gustafson, KEYC News 12.