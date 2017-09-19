Pursuit Near Spirit Lake, Iowa Turns Fatal

One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.

The Spirit Lake Police Department tried to pull the truck over around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

The driver tried to elude officers, leading them on a short pursuit.

A short while later the truck was located after it had been involved in an accident.

Further investigation found the motorist drove through a residential yard and collided with a small utility shed before coming to rest in East Okoboji Lake.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.