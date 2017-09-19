Some Iowa Cities Consider Firework Bans After Complaints

Some Iowa cities are considering new restrictions and in some cases outright bans on fireworks after a rash of Fourth of July complaints.

West Des Moines city leaders will consider a fireworks ban on Monday, while their counterparts in Des Moines discuss whether to tighten restrictions.

Iowa lifted its ban on most consumer fireworks in May, allowing residents to buy and use firecrackers, Roman candles and hundreds of other items around the Fourth of July and before New Year's Eve.

Many Iowa cities responded by approving limits on when and where fireworks can be used. Des Moines and West Des Moines allowed fireworks during a six-hour window on the Fourth of July. Both cities reported receiving hundreds of noise and smoke complaints.