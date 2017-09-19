KEYC - Le Sueur Police Department Warning Businesses Of Counterfeit Bil

Le Sueur Police Department Warning Businesses Of Counterfeit Bills

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding business owners to verify bills after receiving reports of counterfeits circulating in the area.

Authorities say they’ve received reports that counterfeit $20 bills have been used in Le Sueur businesses over the last week.

The police department is encouraging local retailers and businesses to verify bills when taking cash payments. 