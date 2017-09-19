THRIVE: Osteoporosis

Millions of Americans are dealing with osteoporosis.
Millions of Americans are dealing with osteoporosis.
Every experience starting at a young age is an opportunity for growth and development.. but if vision isn't up to par, a delay in that can happen.
Every experience starting at a young age is an opportunity for growth and development.. but if vision isn't up to par, a delay in that can happen.
Fruits and vegetables are key to any healthy diet, but research shows that most Americans are not getting enough fruits and vegetables in their daily diet.
Fruits and vegetables are key to any healthy diet, but research shows that most Americans are not getting enough fruits and vegetables in their daily diet.
Fitness trackers: it's a growing consumer product geared toward people wanting to know their activity levels. Our latest "Eat, Move, Sleep" segment tracks just what these devices can do.
Fitness trackers: it's a growing consumer product geared toward people wanting to know their activity levels. Our latest "Eat, Move, Sleep" segment tracks just what these devices can do.
We've all heard the saying that eating anything is OK, as long as it's in moderation. That is sometimes easier said than done...but in the latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment, some tips for helping us savor the flavor.
We've all heard the saying that eating anything is OK, as long as it's in moderation. That is sometimes easier said than done...but in the latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment, some tips for helping us savor the flavor.
Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep Segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie shows us how we can shop to improve our physical health and our community's economic health.
Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep Segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie shows us how we can shop to improve our physical health and our community's economic health.
The latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment introduces us to a lean protein with numerous health benefits, if you know how to pick it and prepare it right.
The latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment introduces us to a lean protein with numerous health benefits, if you know how to pick it and prepare it right.
It's an addiction many may not know they have...
It's an addiction many may not know they have...
One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.
One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.
Criminal complaint: 21-year-old Sheldan Christian Luna of St. Clair allegedly led police on a high speed chase Friday night
Criminal complaint: 21-year-old Sheldan Christian Luna of St. Clair allegedly led police on a high speed chase Friday night
A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.
A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.
Molly Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of theft while another count was dismissed.
Molly Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of theft while another count was dismissed.
Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, upping its top wind speeds after it had briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm overnight near the island of Dominica.
Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, upping its top wind speeds after it had briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm overnight near the island of Dominica.