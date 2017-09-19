Pres. Trump: US To "Totally Destroy" North Korea If Threatened

One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.
One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.
Criminal complaint: 21-year-old Sheldan Christian Luna of St. Clair allegedly led police on a high speed chase Friday night
Criminal complaint: 21-year-old Sheldan Christian Luna of St. Clair allegedly led police on a high speed chase Friday night
A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.
A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.
Molly Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of theft while another count was dismissed.
Molly Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of theft while another count was dismissed.
Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, upping its top wind speeds after it had briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm overnight near the island of Dominica.
Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, upping its top wind speeds after it had briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm overnight near the island of Dominica.
A teenager believed to be from Minnesota died after being found unresponsive in a North Dakota State University residence hall
A teenager believed to be from Minnesota died after being found unresponsive in a North Dakota State University residence hall
Finally a plan for Tschohl property
Finally a plan for Tschohl property
A Waseca couple has found a new way to spread joy to the community. And they're hoping you'll join in to spread the love
A Waseca couple has found a new way to spread joy to the community. And they're hoping you'll join in to spread the love