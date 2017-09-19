Crop Maturity Moving Forward After Recent Rainfall

We saw about an inch of rain in the Mankato area Monday, but that moisture is expected to have little effect on crops here in southern Minnesota.



Ag experts say a little bit of moisture, like we saw yesterday, can actually help with the tilling and fertilizer process for farmers.

But they likely aren't in the field just yet. Corn and soybeans planted earlier in the season are reaching maturity, but other crops are continuing to mature.

For now they'd like to see more days of sunshine and above average temperatures continue through the month of September to help prepare crops for harvest.



"Typically when corn reaches maturity it's at about 30% moisture. Most farmers store their corn until next spring or summer to sell it in bins on the farm and ideally they like to have it at about 15 to 16% moisture and if they can dry that corn down naturally in the field that saves drying costs," Ag expert, Kent Thiesse says.



Thiesse says the biggest concern regarding crop damage is an unlikely freeze,but with the above average temperatures we've been experiencing so far it's unlikely to occur.