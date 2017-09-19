KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips For Avoiding Dry, Damaged Hair

MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips For Avoiding Dry, Damaged Hair

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Tiffany Ward with Indulge Salon & Tanning in North Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about hair health. She had some tips for hair that often encounters heat, whether it's through a straightener, blow dryer or curling iron. She also demonstrated ways to prevent breakage in the hair when using those styling tools. 