Fall Leaves Changing On Schedule

The first day of fall may be Friday, but you may have already noticed the leaves changing.

Sarah Malchow, Assistant Manager at Drummers Garden Center, said the changing colors first became noticeable after Labor Day, which is right on schedule.

She said three factors that affect how trees change their colors are day length, moisture, and the temperature. She said a moist and cooler August has set us up for great colors this season.

"It sure is pretty so far, and of course that one factor is always the wind," Malchow said. "Is the wind going to strip the leaves off the trees before we can see them when we have time to go cruising around to see them in the cars?"

As for the trees in your yard, Malchow said fall is not the time to prune them and wrap young trees near the end of October to keep them safe for winter.