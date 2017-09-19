Construction Begins On $10 Million Affordable Housing Complex In Mankato

A new affordable housing property will feature a first here in Mankato.



"The ability for people in the 811 unit specifically will be often they're coming out of group homes, residential nursing homes or things like that- to live in more of a normal apartment environment, not living in an institution environment," Justin Eilers, project manager for CommonBond Communities says.



Plans for Dublin Crossing, a 50-unit complex, was finalized by CommonBond Communities, a nonprofit that owns and manages affordable housing in the Midwest.



"Our mission is to build stable homes, strong futures and vibrant communities so we have over 100 developments. A majority of them are in Minnesota," Eilers says.



Local employers donated $12,000 to the project due to an increased demand for additional workforce housing in the Mankato area.



""The city and the county are both working on strategic plans and they identified that housing is one of the major goals that the community wanted to focus on in providing in our community," Nancy Bokelmann, housing and community development manager in Mankato says.



Apart from housing local employees, there will be five Section 811 units reserved for people with disabilities as well as seven units reserved for households experiencing homelessness.



"I think the project will help stabilize housing for families and allow them to focus on mental health issues, chemical dependency, looking for that job to support their family so the project will really benefit those who are struggling to get by in our community," Bokelmann says.



The development is located in the Kearney Subdivision near Madison East.



"It's just a way to make sure that we're providing housing opportunities for people that may otherwise struggling to be located," she says.



Construction is expected to be complete next summer.



The estimated cost of the development is $10 million.