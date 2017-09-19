MSU Department Of Social Work Receives $400K Grant

The nearly $400,000 grant that MSU's department of social services received will help address the regional need for additional access to behavioral health services in southern Minnesota.

Chair of Department of Social Work David Beimers says, "We are going to use the funds to support social work students who are completing a practicum in field education... those students will ideally enter into the workforce after graduation."

Mankato Social Work Program Director Kim Zammitt says, "It's going to allow for select students who have an interest in behavioral health getting that type of training to go on to maybe get their license independent clinic social work license to be able to have more focused education while they're here studying in the graduate program on behavioral health."

Part of the grant will be used for student stipends. Every year for four years six students will receive $10,000 to focus on education as oppose to suffering financial strains.

Beimers says, "Typically these internships are unpaid and so students often have to make tough choices how to balance work responsibilities and something that really will further their career goals."

It's also designed to help reduce the shortage of mental health professionals.

Zammitt says, "Some of the indirect practicing like policy practice to even the direct practice portions where you're working individually with families, couples, children, adults. There's a huge need for social workers in our community, especially in rural southern Minnesota."

The grant allows the MSW program to partner with community agencies and allow them to practice on site with professionals in the workforce.

Zammitt says, "We have stipends that we award to the field instructors so that students are getting the kinds of instruction, supervision that will really benefit them in the long run."

If you have interest in MSW program the application is beginning October for the next academic year.

In Mankato, Brittany Kemmerer, KEYC News 12.