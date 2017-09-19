Amber Alert Issued For Northwest Iowa

Iowa law enforcement has determined that a child has been abducted and the life of the child is in danger.

An Amber Alert is in effect for Iowa. Here is specific information regarding the Amber Alert. The children were abducted on September 19 at 7:30 a.m. from Royal, Iowa.

The suspect vehicle used in this abduction was a 2003 maroon 4 door Cadillac CTS bearing the following Iowa license plate number: 5 6 1 X E Y. The vehicle was possibly traveling in northwest Iowa or Minnesota.

The children are 3 white females ages 8, 8, and 4.

All abductors should be considered dangerous.

To report information concerning the abduction dial 9 1 1.

-KEYC News 12