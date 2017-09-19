Importance of Car Seat Safety

A vehicle is the most dangerous place a child can be - traffic crashes are the leading killer of youth. Making car seat safety that much more important.

Children rely on adults to properly secure them in the right car seat. But authorities say three out of every four child restraints are used incorrectly. From 2011-2015, 18 children, ages infant to seven years old, were killed in motor vehicle accidents, 44 percent of which were known to be properly secured.



"We want to make sure that when we tightened up the harness on the child's body that literally it's contacting all five points on the child's body, that being both hips both shoulders and the crotch," Child Passenger Safety Consultant Tracy Brown said.



You shouldn't be able to pinch any of the webbing at the top of the child's shoulders.

"The retainer clip is often too low. The purpose of the retainer clip the plastic piece is to keep the harness on the child shoulders is to hold the harness on the child's shoulders so it's imperative that we make sure it's always positioned at armpit level," added Brown.



State law requires children to be in a child restraint or booster seat until age 8 or they reach a height of 4 feet 9 inches tall. It's recommended to keep a child in a booster based on their height rather than age. Not only is it safe, it avoids hefty fines.



"You can easily buy a very nice car seat for about what half the price a citation is going to cost. If you look up the law it states the fine is $50 but that's just the fine portion of the citation, there's fees and surcharges added to that citation,"



This Saturday is Car Seat Check Day, car seat checkups will be sponsored throughout the community. Visit this website to learn more, https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/child-passenger-safety/Pages/car-seat-checks.aspx

--KEYC News 12