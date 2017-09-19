Man Arrested in Crash That Killed St. Thomas Student

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of driving a car that crashed in northeast Minneapolis over the weekend and killed his passenger, a University of St. Thomas student.

Wright County authorities arrested the man early Tuesday. He was evaluated at a hospital and then booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Twenty-year-old Ria Patel was killed early Sunday when the car hit a stoplight at an intersection. Patel was a junior at St. Thomas. The medical examiner's office says she died from head injuries.

A witness told police that the driver ran away before officers arrived.

The Star Tribune reports charges are expected Wednesday.

-KEYC News 12