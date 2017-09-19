Minnesota Super Bowl Ring Tour

Jostens, best known for making high school rings, also happens to have made the majority of Super Bowl rings.



And they were originally founded in Owatonna.

As part of Minnesota's run up to hosting this season's Super Bowl, the rings are now on tour.



It's almost holy. The highest honor in America's favorite sport. And they're made right here.



"From design to production it takes about four and a half months. What we really strive to do is tell the story of the season. So we partner with them to find out what really exemplifies their season, and we pride ourselves being the storyteller of champions," Jostens' Jennie Favro said.

The rings are making their way around the state... because we have the big game on our home turf this year.

"As part of the Super Bowl host committee, this display is traveling all over Minnesota. It started in Minneapolis, now we're here in Owatonna. Some of the additional stops we'll see after today are Duluth, St. Paul, St. Cloud, and then it will end again in Minneapolis, so you can check on the website to see where they're going to be," Favro said.

Jostens have made 33 of the 51 Super Bowl rings.

Oddly enough, the Vikings are only featured on Kansas City's ring from Super Bowl IV.

The other three weren't. Neither were the '98 or '09 ones. It must have hurt too much.

"You know, it did. But we're hopeful someday we'll be able to make a Vikings Super Bowl ring as well," Favro said.

-- KEYC News 12.