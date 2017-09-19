Minnesota Super Bowl Ring Tour

One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.
Iowa law enforcement has determined that 3 children have been abducted
Apart from housing local employees, there will be five Section 811 units reserved for people with disabilities as well as seven units reserved for households experiencing homelessness.
Criminal complaint: 21-year-old Sheldan Christian Luna of St. Clair allegedly led police on a high speed chase Friday night
A 31-year-old pedestrian is injured after being struck by a semi at a North Mankato intersection.
Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, upping its top wind speeds after it had briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm overnight near the island of Dominica.
Molly Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of theft while another count was dismissed.
Tiffany Ward with Indulge Salon & Tanning in North Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about hair health.
