Prep Athlete: Jenny Vetter

A new head coach and change of strategy is making the Mankato East girls soccer team a tough squad to beat this season.

The Cougars offense exploded for 25 goals through their first eight contests with more than half of those scores coming from senior striker Jenny Vetter.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more on why Vetter is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

"It's kind of great to have another me on the field to tell them what they should be doing, because they can't always hear me on the sideline," said Lizzy Vetter,

First year head coach Lizzy Vetter is transforming the Cougars into a high scoring offense thanks in part to the job her sister, Jenny, does on the pitch.



Their chemistry and understanding made the switch to a more direct offense easy, peppering goalkeepers with plenty of shots every game.



"You can't win if you don't score, so I like the attack, that's how I want to play, being forward I want to get the ball, so I really like it," said Jenny Vetter, prep athlete.



"Let me put it this way, if I were our team defending a player like Jenny, I wouldn't want to be them. She is a really lethal threat. If you let her get the ball, nine times out of ten, she's going to put a shot on net," said Lizzy Vetter.

The forward's off to a hot start this season netting 13 goals coming into this week to go along with 47 in her career.

"Just to keep it simple I think a lot of people will overthink it, and that's how you miss it. Just to be able to finish, and place it in the corner where the goalie can't get it is really important," said Jenny Vetter.

"She has that mentality to attack the goal, and it's great to see her put so many on the net. She's such a threat when it comes to shooting the ball, you guys have great shots of her putting the ball on net, and the power she can put behind them is unreal," said Lizzy Vetter.

Vetter's been playing varsity since she was a seventh grader and will continue her soccer career next year at MSU.

"I'm really excited, family is really important for me, so I'm happy that they'll be able to come to pretty much all of my games except for the really far road trips. MSU is a great program, one of the top D2 programs in the nation. They play the type of style I like, and the coaches are fantastic," said Jenny Vetter.

Vetter's a goalscoring machine and that's why she's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

--KEYC News 12