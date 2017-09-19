Iowa Amber Alert Canceled; Mother Still at Large

Authorities in Iowa have canceled an Amber Alert for three children allegedly taken by their non–custodial mother.

The Minnesota BCA says 8–year–old twins Adia and Lillian Johnson–Enos, and 4–year–old Olivia Arzaga have been found safe.

Authorities say the girls were taken from a rural address in Royal by their mother, Danica Arzaga, Tuesday morning...

The children turned up in Sanborn, Iowa... where they were apparently abandoned by their mother.

Authorities say Danica Arzaga remains at large, and it believed to be still traveling in a 2003 maroon 4 door Cadillac CTS bearing the following Iowa license plate number: 561- XEY.

--- KEYC News 12