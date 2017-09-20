Prep Athlete: Saiveon Williamson

The Waseca football team is off to a perfect 3–0 start this season thanks to a talented squad loaded with seniors.

At the heart of that success is Saiveon Williamson, a playmaker in all aspects of the game.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more on why Williamson is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.



"I just tell coach whenever I can, get me the ball. Whatever you got to do, I'll do the best I can. I'll try to make big plays for you, just give me the ball," said Saiveon Williamson, prep athlete.



"He's versatile, he can be a very good receiver, he can come out of the backfield, he can run the ball, he can run downhill, run outside, he's physical. He can do a lot of things, so we try to have different things for him to do each week as a receiver, as a back. As a coach, you want to try to get the ball to your best players," said Brad Wendland, Waseca head football coach.

For all the big plays Williamson creates on offense, the senior's always threatening to change a game with his kickoff return ability he's already tallied two touchdowns this season.

"We exchange film, so I'm not sure how many deep kicks we'll see anymore, but he's dynamic, explosive, I wouldn't kick it to him either," said Wendland.

Defensively, he's one of the top free safety's in the area with a knack for intercepting the football.

"He quarterbacks everything back there, we have to have him on our defense because we play a lot of good passing teams with good quarterbacks and explosive offenses. We won't take him off the field on defense, we'll rest him on O, but won't on D," said Wendland.



"I like my vision and ability to cover ground fast. A quarterback might think someone's open and throw the ball there, but I have the speed to go jump that, or go up and high point it and take the ball away," said Williamson

Next season, Williamson is sticking with blue and gold, but he'll be just over 3 hours west on Highway 14, playing free safety for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Brookings.

"Very excited, at first I was just wanting to play college ball, and then when I actually realized I could go a lot further with this then I maybe had first anticipated. For them to see that potential in me, and have my back through everything, I can't put it into words, it's unbelievable," said Williamson.

Williamson's leadership and dominance in all phases of the game are why he's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.