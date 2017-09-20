Death Toll Rises Following Major Earthquake In Mexico

The head of Mexico's national Civil Defense Agency says the number of confirmed dead in Tuesday's earthquake is 217.

Luis Felipe Puente says on his Twitter account that at least 86 people died in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla, 12 in the State of Mexico, four in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says it has received a request for assistance from Mexico following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, and that it will be dispatching a search-and-rescue team as soon as possible.

Israel's Foreign Ministry says a team of approximately 60 people, mostly engineers and search-and-rescue personnel from the military's Home Front Command, will be dispatched Wednesday afternoon to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake, which is known to have killed almost 250 people.

Hundreds of volunteers, soldiers and police are digging and tunneling overnight into the precarious, pancaked ruins of a collapsed Mexico City school where at least 25 students and teachers were killed in a magnitude 7.1 quake.

Volunteer rescue worker Pedro Serrano, 29, a doctor, was one of the rescuers who managed to crawl into the crevices of the tottering pile of rubble that had been Escuela Enrique Rebsamen.

With barely room to move, in an intensely claustrophobic situation, Serrano managed to make it into a collapsed classroom _ only to find all of its occupants dead.

``We dug holes, then crawled in on our bellies,'' Serrano said.

``We managed to get into a collapsed classroom. We saw some chairs and wooden tables. The next thing we saw was a leg, and then we started to move rubble and we found a girl and two adults _ a woman and a man.''

Asked if there was hope of finding anyone alive, Serrano looked weary but said workers were still trying despite the danger.

``We can hear small noises, but we don't know if they're coming from above or below, from the walls above (crumbling), or someone below calling for help.''